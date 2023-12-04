KANSAS CITY, Mo. – College football fans across the metro are now have one more thing to add to their holiday wish list: tickets to see their favorite teams in action in this year’s bowl games.

The day after Christmas, Kansas will head to Phoenix, Arizona, to take on UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

On December 28, Kansas State is Orlando-bound for the Pop-Tarts Bowl against NC State, and then Friday, December 29, it’s a top 10 matchup between Mizzou and the Ohio State Buckeyes near Dallas, Texas, in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Kansas City’s Deputy Director of Aviation has been on X, formerly known as Twitter, letting fans know about the 26 daily flights in total that will take you non-stop to any of the three bowl cities.

The University of Missouri has plenty of excitement for its matchup, selling out it’s allotment of tickets in just 24 hours and is offering a package for $1,599 per person.

That doesn’t include game tickets or transportation, but will get you into welcome and tailgate events and a two-night hotel stay.

As for the games themselves, tickets to see K-State won’t cost you a lot more than a few boxes of Pop-Tarts. They started at $38 for the upper deck and $50 in the lower bowl on a ticket resale site Monday.

Tickets to see the Jayhawks start around $100, but those are all in the lower deck of the baseball stadium, where the game will be played, Chase Field.

The most expensive ticket is to see the 10-2 Missouri Tigers take on the 11-1 Buckeyes.

Tickets in the upper deck for the Cotton Bowl start at $100 but quickly go up closer to the field, ranging from $200 to $500.

KU’s Alumni Association says it expects a travel package with tailgate event tickets to be announced soon. If you can’t make the trip, all the schools are working on finalizing plans for local watch parties to cheer on your school with fellow fans and alumni.

Meanwhile, Rally House also says it should be receiving shipments soon of special merchandise for fans tied to each bowl game.