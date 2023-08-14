Mizzou football news and it’s big! Five star recruit Williams Nwaneri has picked the Tigers to play his college football. Nwaneri is considered the top defensive recruit in the country. He chose Mizzou over Georgia and Oklahoma. Nwaneri is a six foot, five inch defensive end from Lee’s Summit North im the Kansas City area. Nwaneri will play his senior season of high school football this fall, then head to Columbia to play for the Tigers starting in 2024.

