Mizzou linebacker Jamie Pettway is leaving the program, will transfer

Missouri linebacker Jamie Pettway celebrates a tackle during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against North Texas Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Tigers will lose one of their defensive players.

Linebacker Jamie Pettway is leaving the program and will enter the transfer portal.

“This was a tough decision, but I believe it was the best for me and my future,” Pettway wrote on Twitter. “I would like to thank all the coaches, strength staff and academic staff for pushing me to be the best student athlete. Thank you to my brothers that I have built a bond with, and also those who pushed me on and off the field.”

Pettway is a redshirt sophomore and played seven games this season. He collected a total of 11 tackles.

The Georgia native joined Missouri as a three-star recruit in 2019. He did not play in his freshman year.