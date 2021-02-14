Mizzou loses against Arkansas in overtime

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Justin Smith scored 19 points to lead Arkansas to an 86-81 overtime victory over 10th-ranked Missouri.
Smith, who had missed the Razorbacks’ loss to Missouri last month with an injury, led a balanced attack.
Moses Moody scored 15 and Jalen Tate added 14 for Arkansas (16-5, 8-4 Southeastern Conference).
Missouri standout forward Jeremiah Tilmon missed the game because of a death in the family. Tilmon had 25 points and 11 rebounds in the teams’ previous meeting, and without him, the Tigers leaned heavily on 3-pointers, making 13 of 32 from beyond the arc.