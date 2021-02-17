Mizzou loses third straight game, 80-70 at Georgia

Last week began with the Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team ranked 10th in the country. Three losses later in a little over a week and Mizzou could find themselves out of the Top 25. Georgia handed the Tigers a third straight setback, 80-70 on Tuesday night in Athens, GA.
Mizzou had built a 13 point lead in the second half after a Mark Smith successful three pointer. The Bulldogs clamped down on their defense and hit three pointer after three pointer to grab this game from the Tigers. Georgia was led in scoring by Justin Kier’s 16 points. Four other Bulldogs scored in double figures in this contest.
Kobe Brown led Mizzou in scoring with 21 points. The defeat drops the Tigers overall record to 13-6 and now 6-6 in SEC play.