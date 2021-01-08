Mizzou men’s basketball team on hold due to COVID-19 protocols

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin discusses a play with his players during timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 78-63.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The University of Missouri Men’s basketball team will not face LSU Saturday, as the athletic department and the Southeastern Conference announced Friday that the program is pausing “due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri basketball program.”

The team played at Mississippi State Tuesday night. The status of games scheduled for January 12 at home against Vanderbilt and January 16 in College Station against Texas A&M is unclear.

This is the first time COVID protocols within the men’s basketball program have postponed a game this season.