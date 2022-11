The Dennis Gates basketball coaching era at Missouri is off to a perfect 3-0 start after the Tigers 82-53 win over Lindenwood on Sunday in Columbia. Four Mizzou players scored in double figures in the victory; Noah Carter (14), Kobe Brown (13), Deandre Gholston (11) and Nick Honor (11). The game featured several dunks in the Tigers victory over their in-state opponent.

