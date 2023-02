The Missouri Tigers successful 2022-23 season has now reached 18 wins after their 83-74 win over South Carolina on Tuesday night in Columbia, MO. Kobe Brown led the way with 19 points. Sean East added 15 points in the victory. The Tigers improve to 6-5 in SEC play and 18-6 overall in coach Dennis Gates first season at Missouri.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction