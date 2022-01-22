Mizzou plays well but falls late at Alabama, 86-76

The Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team was looking for a season sweep of Alabama on Saturday. Instead they got a big comeback from the Crimson Tide and lost 86-76 in Tuscaloosa, AL. The Tigers built an early 14-3 lead on a quick 12-0 run in the first half. Mizzou then hit several three pointers in the second half to build a 14 point advantage. Alabama saved their run for the end of the game. They outscored Mizzou 37-13 the rest of the game to win by ten. Boogie Coleman led Mizzou in scoring with 17 points. Jaden Shackleford led Alabama with 21 points. The Tigers fall to 8-10 on the season after this defeat.