COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou running back Cody Schrader was awarded with the Bulsworth trophy on Monday evening.

The honor is bestowed upon the best FBS college football player who started his career as a walk-on.

After spending four seasons at Truman State, Schrader joined Mizzou in 2022 as a walk-on before leading the Tigers in rushing in that season.

During this season, Schrader has 247 carries for 1,489 yards (6.0 ypc) and 13 touchdowns. He also became the first player in SEC history with a 200-yard receiving and 100-yard rushing game in SEC.

He accomplished the feat against Tennessee with 205 rushing yards and 116 receiving yards. He also led the SEC in rushing.

His play also earned him a spot as a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in college football.

Schrader is currently third in the nation in rushing yards and leads in yards per game with 124.9.

He will look to cap off his historic season with a win against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on December 29.