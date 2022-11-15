The Missouri Tigers improved to 4-0 after beating SIU-Edwardsville 105-80 Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena. D’Moi Hodge led the Tigers with 30 points. It was their highest scoring game since 2011. Ray’Sean Taylor, the Collinsville native led the Cougars with 17 points. Mizzou led by 21 points at halftime and never looked back. The Tigers had five players score in double figures.

