Mizzou soccer coach Blitz to retire after 25 years in charge

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Longtime Missouri women’s soccer coach Bryan Blitz is retiring to spend more time with his family.
Blitz has led the program for the entirety of its 25-year existence and went 254-216-39 with the Tigers. His tenure at Missouri is the fifth-longest of any sports coach in school history.
The Tigers finished 6-5-3 with a season-ending 1-0 victory over longtime rival Kansas on Saturday.
Blitz coached at Butler before coming to Missouri. He was 299-260-47 in 30 seasons as a college head coach.