Mizzou-South Carolina football game in jeopardy due to SEC roster requirements

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Saturday night’s return to play for Missouri is anything but certain, with kickoff quickly approaching in Columbia, South Carolina. Both teams confirmed Wednesday they are very near the roster minimums set by the Southeastern Conference to allow play.

That minimum is 53 scholarship players. Missouri Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz told reporters Wednesday afternoon that he’s down to 54 scholarship players, after receiver Dominic Gicinto entered the transfer portal and another player was identified by contact tracing following COVID-19 testing.

To illustrate how quickly roster numbers can change, Drinkwitz said Tuesday afternoon his roster stood at 56 available players before that changed as of noon Wednesday.

On the South Carolina side of things, interim Head Coach Mike Bobo said Wednesday morning his program was “close” to 56 available players on scholarship, primarily due to injuries and players who have opted out since Will Muschamp was fired last weekend. The Gamecocks will be without both starting cornerbacks who have opted out to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.

Both teams have one more round of COVID testing to go, so losing any more players would likely mean the game would be postponed or canceled. Missouri has already rescheduled its game against Vanderbilt for December 12. Last week’s game against Georgia which was postponed due to COVID issues has not been officially rescheduled. Games could be played on December 19 but have not been scheduled.