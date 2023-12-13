ST. LOUIS – The Southeastern Conference announced the football schedules for the Missouri Tigers and 15 other teams in the conference on Wednesday.

The Tigers went 10-2 in the 2023 regular season, finishing second in the SEC East, giving head coach Eliah Drinkwitz his first double-digit win season. But Mizzou has one more game to play. They’ll meet the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29.

With the SEC expanding to 16 teams next season, the Tigers will renew their old Big 12 rivalries with the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas.

Mizzou will start the 2024 season with four consecutive home games against Murray State, Buffalo, Boston College, and Vanderbilt. Their homecoming game will be on Oct. 19, 2024, against Auburn.

2024 MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 — MURRAY STATE

Sept. 7 — BUFFALO

Sept. 14 — BOSTON COLLEGE

Sept. 21 — VANDERBILT *

Oct. 5 — at Texas A&M *

Oct. 12 — at UMass

Oct. 19 — AUBURN * (Homecoming)

Oct. 26 — at Alabama *

Nov. 9 — OKLAHOMA *

Nov. 16 — at South Carolina *

Nov. 23 — at Mississippi State *

Nov. 30 — ARKANSAS *

Mizzou fans can reserve 2024 season tickets by visiting MUTigers.com/FBTix.