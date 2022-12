it won’t be Kansas after all as the Bowl game opponent for Mizzou. The Tigers will instead play Wake Forest in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The game will be played in Tampa, Florida on December 23rd. Kickoff is at 5:30 PM. Missouri is 6-6 while Wake Forest comes into the game with a 7-5 record.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction