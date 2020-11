COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou’s football games versus University of George has been postponed because of a “combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals,” Mizzou Football tweeted on Wednesday.

The group of people quarantining are within one position group of the Mizzou team. The postponement of the game is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.

NEWS | Saturday's game vs. UGA has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing & subsequent quarantining of individuals within one position group of the Mizzou program, consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements.



📰 » https://t.co/QvMZdfPN8e pic.twitter.com/G0WDkpgJoZ — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 11, 2020