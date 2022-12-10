The Missouri Tigers hosted the Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena for the first time in ten years on Saturday. The result? A 95-67 win for Kansas, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve was in Columbia and has the post game report.
December 18 2022 05:40 am
