Mizzou walk-on ‘bawled like a baby’ with football scholarship news

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Missouri football program has seen a season full of surprises in 2020, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, continuing this week with news that the Arkansas game scheduled for Saturday would be replaced by playing Vanderbilt instead.

That wasn’t the only surprise this week. Earlier this week, Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz announced to his team that Redshirt sophomore Cannon York, who started for the team for the first time Saturday in the win against South Carolina, was getting a scholarship. He admitted that his teammates would say he ‘bawled like a baby’ upon hearing the news.

He EARNED IT! nothing given….. https://t.co/tuwzYcEhO7 — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) November 25, 2020

Drinkwitz told reporters Wednesday he had been impressed by York for a while and with the holidays approaching, Drinkwitz wanted York’s family to be aware that financially, they wouldn’t have to worry about covering his educational costs once York officially goes on scholarship in January.

That timeline means that under SEC guidelines for playing through the pandemic, York would not officially count toward the minimum of 53 scholarship players needed to compete, although Missouri technically played South Carolina below that threshold.