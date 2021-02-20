Mizzou wins 93-78 over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dru Smith and Mark Smith helped No. 20 Missouri build a large first-half lead and snap a three-game losing streak with a 93-78 victory over South Carolina.
Dru Smith scored 17 points and Mark Smith 13. Both were instrumental in the Tigers pulling away from the Gamecocks, who lost their fifth consecutive game.
Missouri finished with five players in double figures. Jeremiah Tilmon had 17 points, Xavier Pinson 16, and Kobe Brown 12, all in the first half. AJ Lawson had a game-high 22 points to lead South Carolina.