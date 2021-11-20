Mizzou wins in OT over Florida, 24-23

Missouri celebrates in the end zone after defeating Florida 24-23 during overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

In a gutsy call in overtime, the Missouri Tigers beat the Florida Gators 24-23 on Senior day at Faurot Field on Saturday. After Florida scored on their first possession in overtime to make it 23-16, the Tigers scored on Tyler Badie’s 13 yard run making the score 23-22. Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz decided to go for the win than try and tie that game once again. Connor Bazelak under pressure lofted a pass to Daniel Parker Jr. who pulled it in for the dramatic 24-23 win. The victory gives Missouri their sixth win of the season, making them bowl eligible!

The first half was a battle of the field goal kickers with Mizzou leading 9-6 at the break. Florida scored the game’s first touchdown in the third quarter on a Dameon Pierce two yard run giving the Gators a 13-9 lead. The Tigers recaptured the lead in the fourth quarter on Bazelak’s 41 yard TD pass to Niko Hea (CBC) and it’s 16-13 Tigers.

Florida tied the game on a Chris Howard filed goal, 16-16, then the overtime ensued.

Missouri finishes out their regular season this coming Friday, the day after Thanksgiving when they head south to battle their rival, Arkansas.