Mizzou wins in OT over Florida, 24-23

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Missouri celebrates in the end zone after defeating Florida 24-23 during overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

In a gutsy call in overtime, the Missouri Tigers beat the Florida Gators 24-23 on Senior day at Faurot Field on Saturday. After Florida scored on their first possession in overtime to make it 23-16, the Tigers scored on Tyler Badie’s 13 yard run making the score 23-22. Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz decided to go for the win than try and tie that game once again. Connor Bazelak under pressure lofted a pass to Daniel Parker Jr. who pulled it in for the dramatic 24-23 win. The victory gives Missouri their sixth win of the season, making them bowl eligible!

The first half was a battle of the field goal kickers with Mizzou leading 9-6 at the break. Florida scored the game’s first touchdown in the third quarter on a Dameon Pierce two yard run giving the Gators a 13-9 lead. The Tigers recaptured the lead in the fourth quarter on Bazelak’s 41 yard TD pass to Niko Hea (CBC) and it’s 16-13 Tigers.

Florida tied the game on a Chris Howard filed goal, 16-16, then the overtime ensued.

Missouri finishes out their regular season this coming Friday, the day after Thanksgiving when they head south to battle their rival, Arkansas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News