The 2023 Missouri Tigers college football season is off to a successful start with a 35-10 win over South Dakota on Thursday night in Columbia, MO. Mizzou built a 28-3 half time lead and was never threatened in the game. Brady Cook, the Chaminade alum got the start at quarterback and opened the scoring with an 18 yard touchdown pass to Makhi Miller making it 7-0 Tigers. Nathaniel Peat added a second TD in the opening quarter, a one yard run to make it a 14-0 game. Cody Schrader, the Lutheran South alum scored on a two yard run in the 2nd quarter to give Mizzou a 21-3 cushion. Before the first half ended, Cook ran for a 15 yard score to build the lead to 28-3.

Sam Horn took over at quarterback in the second half. He threw one touchdown pass in the 4th quarter, a 15 yard hookup with East St. Louis alum Luther Burden III to close the scoring at 35-10.

For the game:

Brady Cook: 17-21 passing, 172 yards, TD pass, TD run

Cody Schrader: 148 yards rushing, one TD

Luther Burden III: 7 catches, 96 yards, one TD