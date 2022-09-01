Luther Burden III scored two touchdowns to lead the Missouri Tigers to a 52-24 season opening victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night in Columbia. Burden, the St. Louis native playing in his first college game had three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. He ran the ball three times for 26 yards and another touchdown.

Tigers quarterback Brady Cook, a Chaminade alum, completed 18 of 27 passes for 196 yards and the TD pass to Burden. Cook also ran 20 yards for a score himself. Mizzou scored five touchdowns on the ground. They also got a pick six interception return from Joseph Charleston. Another St. Louis native, Cody Schrader started at running back. He had 16 carries for 69 yards and one touchdown.