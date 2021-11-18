Mizzou Women’s Basketball improves to 3-0 after win over SLU

ST. LOUIS – Mizzou Women’s Basketball are now 3-0 after beating SLU 69-53 Wednesday night in St. Louis.

This is the first time the Tigers have started the season 3-0 since the 2015-2016 season.

The last time the two teams met up was on December 5, 2019. Mizzou won handily with a final score of 83-58. Out of the nine times the two have met, SLU has only won once. The game was on December 29, 2016 with a final score of 72-61.

SLU’s only lead of the game was ahead 8-4 early in Wednesday’s game at Chaifetz, but later the Tigers went on an 11-0 run and finished the first quarter ahead 17-11. The Billikens outscored the Tigers 18-14 in the fourth quarter.

Wednesday’s game was the Tigers’ first road game of the season. They play at home against Idaho State on Sunday.

The Billikens are now 1-2 this season having lost their first game of the season to Northern Iowa (54-63) and then getting their first win of the season at home against Indiana State (65-58). They face the Jayhawks on Sunday in Lawrence, Kansas.