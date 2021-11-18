Mizzou Women’s Basketball improves to 3-0 after win over SLU

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Mizzou Women’s Basketball are now 3-0 after beating SLU 69-53 Wednesday night in St. Louis.

This is the first time the Tigers have started the season 3-0 since the 2015-2016 season.

The last time the two teams met up was on December 5, 2019. Mizzou won handily with a final score of 83-58. Out of the nine times the two have met, SLU has only won once. The game was on December 29, 2016 with a final score of 72-61.

SLU’s only lead of the game was ahead 8-4 early in Wednesday’s game at Chaifetz, but later the Tigers went on an 11-0 run and finished the first quarter ahead 17-11. The Billikens outscored the Tigers 18-14 in the fourth quarter.

Wednesday’s game was the Tigers’ first road game of the season. They play at home against Idaho State on Sunday.

The Billikens are now 1-2 this season having lost their first game of the season to Northern Iowa (54-63) and then getting their first win of the season at home against Indiana State (65-58). They face the Jayhawks on Sunday in Lawrence, Kansas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News