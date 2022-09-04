ST. LOUIS — A few days after playing his first collegiate game, Mizzou WR Luther Burden III gave back to the St. Louis area.

Burden and the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation teamed up with the national organization Basket of Hope to deliver gifts to a couple of young girls at Shriners Hospital for Children in St. Louis.

“I just come around to cheer their day up,” Luther said. “I’m truly blessed to be healthy and be able to have an impact on people’s lives. So giving back to my hometown is everything. I want to be a positive example for kids growing up, who look up to me. So I just do everything I can to be the best person I can be for them.”

GIVING HOPE TO FAMILIES

Basket of Hope National Executive Director Angela Brunette says its objective by giving gifts to young kids who are sick is to help bring hope to the families who are going through a difficult time.

“It all started when our daughter was in treatment for cancer,” Brunette said. “We know what it is like to spend long hours in the hospital. So we just wanted to reach out (to the families) and let them know that we care about them.

You can see the full interview with Angela below.