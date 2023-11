Down 20 points in the second half, Mizzou went on a 31-9 run to come back and beat Minnesota 70-68 in Minneapolis on Thursday night.

After Mike Mitchell Jr’s three pointer made it 59-39, the Tigers began to roar. Nick Honor’s 16 points and Noah Carter’s 13 points paced the Mizzou offense. Mizzou’s only lead of the game came with nine seconds remaining after Sean East II’s jumper gave the Tigers a 70-68 lead.

The comeback victory gives Mizzou a 3-1 mark so far this season.