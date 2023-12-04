COLUMBIA, Mo. – If you’re looking for a ticket to Missouri’s Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl game against Ohio State, you’ll have to find tickets on the secondary market.

“We’ve sold 13,000 tickets,” Christian Basi, a University of Missouri spokesman, said. “We’ve sold out.”

The school was allotted 13,000 tickets to sell to its alumni, fans and students. Within 24 hours all those tickets are gone, and the same can be said for the official Cotton Bowl website.

“It really goes to show the excitement we’ve had all year long about the football season,” Basi said.

Mizzou also sold 250 travel packages to alumni, which included a flight, hotel, and ticket to the game.

Basi explained how important the Cotton Bowl can be for not only the school’s athletics department but for the school as a whole.

“We definitely notice an uptick when it comes to athletics,” Basi said. “Whether that’s more people following us on Twitter or Facebook, we notice more folks are engaged with us.”

According to Basi, Mizzou is discussing hosting a potential watch party on campus for students.

