Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 789deaths/ 14,057 cases IL: 5,736 deaths/ 124,759 cases.

Mizzou’s Cuonzo Martin on Racial Unrest

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University of Missouri head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin has some strong and inspiring words about the recent racial problems continuing to plague our country. He talks with Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News