Mizzou’s Drinkwitz looking forward to finally coaching game

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo, Eliah Drinkwitz is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Missouri. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Eli Drinkwitz already has experienced just about everything a college football coach could imagine in his first season. Except for playing a game.

That will finally change on Sept. 26, when the Tigers’ new coach leads his team into the opener of its SEC-only schedule against mighty Alabama.

It’s part of a reconstructed schedule forced by the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen the Crimson Tide and LSU added to the slate and the subtraction of BYU, Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan, and Louisiana.