Mizzou’s Drinkwitz looking forward to finally coaching game

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Eli Drinkwitz already has experienced just about everything a college football coach could imagine in his first season. Except for playing a game.
That will finally change on Sept. 26, when the Tigers’ new coach leads his team into the opener of its SEC-only schedule against mighty Alabama.
It’s part of a reconstructed schedule forced by the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen the Crimson Tide and LSU added to the slate and the subtraction of BYU, Central Arkansas, Eastern Michigan, and Louisiana.