Mizzou’s Gary Pinkel to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, MO – OCTOBER 10: Gary Pinkel head coach of the Missouri Tigers watches his team warms up prior to a game against the Florida Gators at Memorial Stadium on October 10, 2015 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — One of the greatest coaches in Missouri sports history is getting his due.

Colorado Heisman Trophy RB Rashaan Salaam, Oklahoma State RB Terry Miller, Oklahoma DB Roy Williams, Florida State LB Marvin Jones & former Toledo/Mizzou coach Gary Pinkel named to College Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 class, sources told @ActionNetworkHQhttps://t.co/YUngzCOW6C — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 7, 2022

Pinkel is the winningest coach in Mizzou history as well as in Toledo history.

At Toledo from 1991 to 2000, Pinkel (73-37-3), led the Rockets to the 1995 MAC title and defeated Penn State on the road in 2000 while going 10-1 that season.

At Mizzou from 2001-2015, Pinkel went 118-73 and helped transition Mizzou into the SEC where he guided the Tigers to SEC East titles in 2013 and 2014.

In 2007, Pinkel guided the Tigers to the school’s first No. 1 ranking in 47 years and was named Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Pinkel also led Missouri to the school’s only 12-win seasons in 2007 and 2013.

After the 2015 season, Pinkel retired after announcing he had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In 2019, he said he was receiving new treatment when his cancer came out of remission for the first time in four years. He said his type of cancer will never be healed and he continues to fight it.

The Class of 2022 will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the 64th annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner on Dec. 6.