COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri star freshman Luther Burden is making his mark on Columbia before his first college football game.

The former five-star wide receiver posted about his name, image, and likeness deal with St. Louis potato chip company Old Vienna.

The chips are honey barbecue flavored versions of its Red Hot Riplets and set to hit Schnucks grocery stores across Missouri.

Burden is a St. Louis native who started his high school career at Cardinal Ritter and finished up at East St. Louis. He was the No. 4 prospect in America in the Class of 2022 and signed with Missouri in December after de-committing from Oklahoma.

Burden is the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Mizzou in a decade and has signed a number of NIL deals since he enrolled in school.

The 5’11, 215-pound receiver is expected to be in the starting lineup when the Tigers open the season against Louisiana Tech on September 1.