MLB and players still at odds

NEW YORK — Baseball players and Major League Baseball are still at odds over plans to start the season. The players have responded to the latest MLB plan by proposing a 70-game regular-season schedule.
That idea was immediately rejected by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, leaving the two sides 10 games and about $275 million apart. In Manfred’s words, “This needs to be over.”
Both sides have envisioned spring training resuming June 26 — one week from today. That means pitchers and catchers would have to travel Monday for the start of medical intake testing the following day.