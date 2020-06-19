MLB and players still at odds

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 12: An overhead view of Busch Stadium is seen before game two of the National League Championship Series between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals on October 12, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Kane/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Baseball players and Major League Baseball are still at odds over plans to start the season. The players have responded to the latest MLB plan by proposing a 70-game regular-season schedule.

That idea was immediately rejected by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, leaving the two sides 10 games and about $275 million apart. In Manfred’s words, “This needs to be over.”

Both sides have envisioned spring training resuming June 26 — one week from today. That means pitchers and catchers would have to travel Monday for the start of medical intake testing the following day.