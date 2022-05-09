NEW YORK — Grabbing a Royals game in London before staying in the city , or heading to Germany, to catch a Kansas City Chiefs game could theoretically be possible one day.

The NFL already announced it’s plans to expand into Europe.

Now Major League Baseball ready to commit to play baseball overseas, too.

The league announced a long-term plan that includes MLB playing regular season games in London through 2026. It will also include Major League Baseball holding what it calls “major events” in the city.

Events such as the upcoming Home Run Derby X. MLB calls the event a new baseball format that will be held in London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 9, 2022. Home Run Derby X has been designed to frame baseball in a

fun and unique way to a new audience, with MLB Legends competing alongside characters new fans trust, according to the League.

The announcement took place as the Mayor of London visited New York City as part of a four-day trip to the U.S., according to a news release from Major League Baseball.

“Today is an historic day for London and baseball. I want to continue attracting world-class sport to our city as part of my mission to make London the sporting capital of the world. This long-term

partnership with Major League Baseball is ambitious and includes regular season games as well as a legacy

program designed to grow the number of Londoners watching and playing baseball at a grassroots level in

London. These games will be a fantastic opportunity to once again showcase the London Stadium as a multiuse venue and a fantastic asset for the capital,” Sadiq Khan, London mayor, said.

London hosted Major League Baseball games for the first time in June of 2019 when the New York

Yankees and Boston Red Sox met in the inaugural MLB London Series. The two-games at London Stadium

were the first-ever regular season games played in Europe.

“All aspects of the inaugural MLB games in London were an overwhelming success,” Commissioner Robert

Manfred, said. “It was clear that sports fans in London had a great appetite for baseball and that passion was

shared by Mayor Khan as well as the business and media community. We are confident in making a longterm commitment to London and are looking forward to returning to the city with more MLB games, special

fan events, and other opportunities to play and watch the game.”