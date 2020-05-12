MLB owners OK plan that could lead to July start

Breaking News
NEW YORK – If the players’ union co-signs with Major League Baseball owners, the baseball season could launch around the Fourth of July weekend.

A person familiar with an opening proposal says owners gave their approval on Monday. Spring training would start in early to mid-June. Each team would play about 82 regular-season games, most against opponents in its own division.

The postseason play would be expanded from 10 clubs to 14 by doubling wild cards in each league to four.

The union gets to see the proposal today.

