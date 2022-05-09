NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox split two games at London’s Olympic Stadium in June 2019. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were scheduled to play there in June 2020, but those games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cardinals and Cubs are the leading candidates to play in London next year, though Major League Baseball has yet to announce which teams may be involved in future games.

“Today is a historic day for London and baseball. I want to continue attracting world-class sport to our city as part of my mission to make London the sporting capital of the world,” said London mayor Sadiq Khan, per a news release from MLB.com.

MLB also plans to hold a Home Run Derby at London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 9 this year.