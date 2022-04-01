NEW YORK — Major League Baseball announced Friday that umpires will now announce replay review decisions to in-park crowds via microphone this season.

Like head referees in the NFL, when a play in the game comes down to a replay review, umpires will explain the decision on a given play to fans in the stands.

The MLB implemented replay reviews in 2008 and managers were given the opportunity to challenge calls in 2014.

Currently, 11 rules are reviewable:

Potential home run calls

Non-home run boundary calls

Specified fair/foul ball calls

Force/tag play calls

Outfield catch plays

Specified base running calls

Hit by pitch

Home plate collisions

Tag-ups

Placement of runners

Interference on double plays

According to the league, umpires began training for the change during Spring Training.