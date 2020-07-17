COVID delays MLS expansion plans; St. Louis club to debut in 2023

ST. LOUIS – The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world of sports will go beyond the immediate future of 2020 and 2021.

The unnamed MLS St. Louis club—which was originally slated to debut in the league in spring 2022—will have its inaugural season in 2023.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Carolyn Kindle Betz, who heads the local ownership group MLS4TheLou, believes this is the right decision for the organization. In the meantime, the group will continue to develop and build a soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.