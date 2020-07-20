MLS4TheLou to announce St. Louis expansion club’s name, colors August 13

ST. LOUIS – While the COVID pandemic has delayed the debut of the St. Louis MLS expansion club to 2023, team owners presented local supporters with some good news Monday morning.

The MLS4TheLou ownership group has promised to reveal the club’s name, colors, and crest in a virtual announcement on Thursday, August 13.

The club is offering over 700 fans a chance to be part of the presentation.

Ownership released the followed statement on the MLS4TheLou website:

This. Is. Happening. We can’t wait to share our club name & crest with all of our supporters and we want you (or at least a cardboard cutout of your likeness) to be there! Fill out the information below and upload a photo of yourself for a chance to be one of the 700+ fans selected to attend virtually. Some fans will also receive an official scarf featuring our club name, colors and crest following the virtual event. MLS4TheLou