MLS4TheLou to announce team name and colors on August 13th

MLS

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MLS for the Lou owner Carolyn Kindle Betz announced her expansion team has decided on a team name and colors. The new MLS soccer team will reveal them on August 13th. Over six thousand soccer fans entered nicknames for the St. Louis expansion team.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News