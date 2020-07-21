MLS4TheLou to announce team name and colors on August 13th

MLS for the Lou owner Carolyn Kindle Betz announced her expansion team has decided on a team name and colors. The new MLS soccer team will reveal them on August 13th. Over six thousand soccer fans entered nicknames for the St. Louis expansion team.
