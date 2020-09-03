St. Louis City SC management expects season ticket sell-out

ST. LOUIS – If you’re a supporter of St. Louis City Soccer Club, it’s time to mark your calendar. You will be able to submit a deposit for season tickets two weeks from now.

“We’ve just been getting bombarded since we made the announcement,” said Dennis Moore, the club’s chief revenue officer.

The club expects to have more requests than season tickets available.

“It’s very exciting because I’ve always wanted to attend as many games as possible,” said soccer fan Ani Kalachil.

People can put down a $50 deposit for reserve seating or a $50 deposit for the supporter sections located behind the north goal. Premium seating is a $100 deposit and, if you’ve got big bucks, a $2,500 deposit for one of the more than two dozen suites.

The supporter seats are for folks who don’t mind standing and are not timid about showing their love their team.

“Paint your face and bang the drums and sing our chants; our supporters are going to help us define we’re going to have that for you,” Moore said.

With each deposit a person can request up to eight seats.

“I love soccer. I’m from Spain and I’ve been playing all my life and I’m really excited about it,” said fan Alvaro Montijano.

Although workers are far from installing seats, progress is coming along on the new stadium. Concrete pillars are rising out of the big hole in the ground.

“We continue to be full steam ahead on construction,” Moore said.

The club won’t release the actual costs of season tickets for a while. This deposit puts you in line to get a chance to buy them. Some seats will be set aside so fans can buy single-game tickets.

“I’m so excited! I played soccer all my life and I love watching it,” said fan Becky Ryan. “Every part of it excites me. It’s good for the city; it’s good for the fans that have been waiting so long.”

Moore advises people who want to purchase tickets to go on their web site and learned everything you need to know before the deposits go on sale September 16 at 10 a.m.

Club officials advise people to find out all the information they’ll need to be ready to buy in two weeks from now.

As previously reported, St. Louis City SC will join Sacramento as the 29th and 30th teams in the league, respectively. The team will feature the only majority female-led ownership group in Major League Soccer, led by Carolyn Kindle Betz.

For more information visit STLCITYSC.com.