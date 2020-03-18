St. Louis MLS franchise gets $5.7 million in tax breaks for stadium

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – St. Louis’ Major League Soccer franchise has received $5.7 million in state tax credits to help pay for the construction of a soccer complex on the western edge of downtown.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the new agreement was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Missouri Development Finance Board.

The vote came three months after Gov. Mike Parson’s administration blocked the project from getting $30 million in tax credits.

The new agreement will help the ownership group pay for the rerouting and installation of utilities.

The stadium is expected to be open in time for the 2022 season.