Molina 3 RBIs in return from injured list, Cards top Rockies

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina drove in three runs in his return from the injured list, Paul Goldschmidt homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 9-8.
Goldschmidt also had three RBIs and Nolan Arenado hit another double against his former team.
The Cardinals have won eight straight and 14 of their last 15 games against Colorado at Busch Stadium.
Molina hadn’t played since April 26 because of a strained tendon in his right foot. The All-Star catcher was leading the Cardinals in batting, homers and RBIs when he was hurt.