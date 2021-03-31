Molina and Arenado make list of most popular MLB jerseys

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two current Cardinals players have some of the most popular jerseys in Major League Baseball. A new list from MLBShop.com says that fans are donning the names of Yadier Molina and Nolan Arenado on their backs to show support for the team. It is based on the number of Nike player jerseys since the conclusion of the 2020 Postseason.
Perennial All-Star Mookie Betts has the most popular player jersey in Major League Baseball. The Los Angeles Dodger is also the only player to secure a top-five spot on the list while playing in both the National League and American League.
The list includes combined sales from previous and current teams. Third baseman Nolan Arenado came to the Cardinals in February from the Colorado Rockies in a mega-deal. The Cardinals are sending five players to the Rockies, but none of the organization’s elite prospects. Colorado sent the Cardinals as much as $50 million as part of the deal.
Yadier Molina says St. Louis was always his first choice when it came to playing this season. Molina and the Cardinals reached a one-year contract with the free-agent in February.
Molina said he is happy to be back again. He said the city, the franchise, the teammates, and coaching staff helped him make the decision to stay in St. Louis. As for Molina’s future, he said right now he will take it one year at a time.
Most Popular MLB Player Jerseys:
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers*
- Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
- Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies*
- Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
- Francisco Lindor, New York Mets*
- Kiké Hernández, Boston Red Sox*
- Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals*
- Javier Báez, Chicago Cubs
- Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees*
- Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
- Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
- Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
- Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
- Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
- Pete Alonso, New York Mets
* May contain combined sales from previous & current teams