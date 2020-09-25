Molina gets 2,000th Hit, Cards beat Brewers 4-2

What a night at Busch Stadium on Thursday! The Cardinals in the hunt for a playoff spot beat the Brewers 4-2 and Yadier Molina collects his 2000th hit in the victory.

Dylan Carlson led the way for the Cardinals offense with a home run and a double, driving in three runs. K.K. Kim pitched five solid innings to get the win. Andrew Miller came on in the ninth inning to record the save.

The real story was Yadier Molina. He collected two hits in the win. His single in the seventh inning was his 2,000th career hit! Molina becomes just the 12th catcher in baseball history to reach the 2,000 hit mark.

The win moves the Cardinals a half game ahead of the Reds for second place in the NL Central division. The Cardinals trail the first place Cubs in the Central by two and a half games with four games left to play in the regular season.