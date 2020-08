St. Louis Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson, right, is congratulated by teammate Yadier Molina after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina had four hits and top prospect Dylan Carlson hit his first career homer, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-2.

Harrison Bader also connected for St. Louis, which won three of four in the series.

Molina, Carlson and Bader each finished with two RBIs.

The Cardinals scored the last six runs after Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Reds.