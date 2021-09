St. Louis Cardinals’ Giovanny Gallegos (65) and teammate Adam Wainwright celebrate a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched into the ninth inning and Yadier Molina homered, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Led by Wainwright and Molina once again, St. Louis stopped a four-game slide. Tyler O’Neill also connected for the Cardinals, and Edmundo Sosa had an RBI single.

The Dodgers dropped to two games back of NL West-leading San Francisco, which rallied for a 7-4 victory at Colorado.