Molina leads Cardinals to 2-1 win over Cubs

Yadier Molina’s seventh inning home run was the winning difference for the Cardinals in their 2-1 victory over the Cubs on Saturday night at Busch Stadium.
Miles Mikolas started his first game since the NLCS in October of 2019. He allowed just one run in four innings of work, but when he went out to warm up for the fifth inning, he experienced pain in his right arm and was removed from the game. The Cardinals announced later in the contest that Mikolas was diagnosed with tightness in his right forearm.
After trailing 1-0, the Cardinals got the tieing run in the fifth on a triple by Edmundo Sosa followed by an RBI single from Lane Thomas. Molina hit the solo homer in the seventh inning, his seventh home run of the season and the Cardinals had their first lead at 2-1.,
Alex Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his 14th save in 14 attempts.
The deciding game of this three game series will be Sunday at 6:00 PM at Busch Stadium.
Here’s Molina after the game talking about his home run and the big win for his team.