HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. – Warrants have been issued for 31-year-old Ted Treece of High Ridge who was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Michael Turner was playing video slots inside a convenience store next to the Phillips 66 gas station at the intersection of High Ridge Boulevard and Antire Road Tuesday afternoon when Treece walked in carrying a machete.

According to a probable cause statement, Treece started an argument with the victim while exhibiting the ax in a "threatening manner." Treece allegedly hit Turner with the machete on his cheek.

"I think I broke my finger, and I got a little cut on my hand, and I think my knee has a little scratch on it," Turner said. "Luckily, the blade only left a little mark."

Turner said he immediately went into self-defense mode.

"I didn't have any weapons or anything on me, and he had a giant knife, so the closest thing I could grab was some beer bottles, so I grabbed some beer bottles, and I threw one at him," he said.