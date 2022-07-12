The Cardinals have been hoping that Yadier Molina would return to the team, but it wasn’t an official plan until now. Molina has been at his home in Puerto Rico dealing with a sore knee and hasn’t appearedin a game since June 15.

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak spoke with Molina and it was determined the Cardinals catcher will do a rehab assignment the final week of July and then will rejoin the team the first week of August. It’s not clear where the rehab assignment will take place. Molina and Adam Wainwright need 9 more starts together to break MLB’s all-time record for battery mates.