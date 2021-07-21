Molina’s hit beats Cubs in 10 innings

St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Friday, April 23, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

After losing a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning, Yadier Molina drove in the winning run in the tenth as the Cardinals came back to beat the Cubs 3-2 on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.

Down 1-0, the Cardinals plated two runs in the seventh on Harrison Bader’s RBI double, followed by another run scoring double by Dylan Carlson giving the Redbirds a 2-1 lead. But Giovanny Gallegos failed to hold that lead when the Cubs Eric Sogard delivered a two strike, two out hit in the ninth to tie the game at 2-2.

In extra innings, it was Molina coming through with the walk off hit. It was a ground rule double that hopped over the right field wall and scored Paul Goldschmidt for the 3-2 decision. Molina’s big hit came off Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel.

The win gets the Cardinals back to the .500 mark at 48-48. The two team finish their four game series tomorrow night at 6:15 PM. K.K. Kim who has not allowed a run in his last 21 innings, will start for the Cardinals.