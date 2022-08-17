Make it three straight wins for new Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The lefty tossed five and two-thirds innings, allowing just one run to beat the Rockies 5-1 on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. Montgomery struck out eight in the win. Andre Pallante pitched two and a third innings of scoreless relief after Montgomery left the game. Giovanny Gallegos closed out the contest with a scoreles ninth inning.

At the plate, Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman hit back to back doubles in the first inning to give the Cardinals a quick 2-0 lead. Gorman added two more RBI on a fifth inning ground out and a seventh inning single to make it 4-1 Cards. Brendan Donovan added an RBI double of his own in the eighth inning to finish out the scoring, 5-1.

The win raises the Cardinals season record to 65-51. They pick up a game on the Milwaukee Brewers, who lost to the Dodgers on Wednesday night. The Cardinals now lead the NL Central division by three games over the Brewers.

Adam Wainwright pitches for the Cardinals at 12:15 PM on Thursday as they go for the sweep of the Rockies.